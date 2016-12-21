Christmas Parade of Lights postponed ...

Christmas Parade of Lights postponed to Dec. 10

Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Due to the impending forecast of significant rain on Saturday, the City of Palestine will postpone the Christmas Parade of Lights from December 3 to December 10. The reason, according to Communications and Best Practices Officer Nate Smith, was for safety. "With the amount of rain forecasted for Saturday, we felt postponing the parade would be in everyone's best interests," Smith said.

