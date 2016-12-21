Anti-Colonial Thanksgiving to be Celebrated at Smith College by Students for Justice in Palestine
The school's Students for Justice in Palestine chapter organized the "Anti-Colonial Thanksgiving: Water, Land, and Solidarity" event, which sought to highlight commonalities between the Palestinian cause and the Standing Rock Sioux protesters opposing the construction of an oil pipeline in South Dakota. According to the Facebook page for the event, speakers addressed the "parallel struggles" of the Standing Rock Sioux in their fight against the Dakota Access Pipeline and the issues facing Palestinians in Gaza, both of which groups are "fighting to protect their water tables from the poison of capitalist imperialism."
