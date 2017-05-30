Buchholz High School DECA students sc...

Buchholz High School DECA students scored high at international competition

Thirty-three Buchholz High School DECA chapter members joined 20,000 students from the U.S. and abroad at DECA's annual International Career Development Conference, and eight students received high recognition, according to a release from Buccholz High School. The conference was held in Anaheim, Calif.

