Buchholz High School DECA students scored high at international competition
Thirty-three Buchholz High School DECA chapter members joined 20,000 students from the U.S. and abroad at DECA's annual International Career Development Conference, and eight students received high recognition, according to a release from Buccholz High School. The conference was held in Anaheim, Calif.
