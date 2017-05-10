Teen sought in Flagler drive-by shootings surrenders in Putnam County

A statewide search for for Phillip Haire Jr., the suspect in two Flagler County drive-by shootings, ended at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday when he turned himself in at the Putnam County Jail in Palatka, according to Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly. "We just put a lot of pressure on him, a lot of heat and he turned himself in," Staly said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.