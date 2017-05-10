Teen sought in Flagler drive-by shoot...

Teen sought in Flagler drive-by shootings surrenders in Putnam County

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

A statewide search for for Phillip Haire Jr., the suspect in two Flagler County drive-by shootings, ended at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday when he turned himself in at the Putnam County Jail in Palatka, according to Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly. "We just put a lot of pressure on him, a lot of heat and he turned himself in," Staly said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palatka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) 7 hr Hey im bi 14 35
Lifeguard Pride 17 hr BigBill 7
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 18 hr zazz 98,401
Need $$$$$$? Gov Assistance? Live in San Diego CA! Sat angel 1
Andrea Grason is a thief watch out May 12 Old Friend 4
Adam the Macho Lifeguard Gets New STD (24 1/2) ... May 11 ADAM THE MACHO LI... 6
Anyone keep finches outside all yr long (Apr '11) May 9 Tom_J 23
See all Palatka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palatka Forum Now

Palatka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palatka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

Palatka, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,351 • Total comments across all topics: 281,023,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC