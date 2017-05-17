Driver cited after crashing into St J...

Driver cited after crashing into St Joseph Academy bus

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: Historic City News

Historic City News local reporters were informed this morning by Florida Highway Patrol District Commander, Captain Jerrell G. Crews, that a 44-year-old Putnam County driver crashed into a St Joseph Academy school bus; disabling both vehicles in the roadway on SR-207. FHP Trooper Scott Miller was dispatched this morning at about 6:10 a.m., to the scene of the two-car collision near the intersection of SR-207 and Holmes Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palatka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lifeguard Pride 18 hr ADAM THE MACHO LI... 9
Modeling Companies Tue Catalina 1
News Protesters Demand Curbelo, Diaz-Balart Hold Tow... May 15 Lifeguard 1
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) May 14 Hey im bi 14 35
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) May 14 zazz 98,401
Need $$$$$$? Gov Assistance? Live in San Diego CA! May 13 angel 1
Andrea Grason is a thief watch out May 12 Old Friend 4
See all Palatka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palatka Forum Now

Palatka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palatka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Palatka, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,146 • Total comments across all topics: 281,090,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC