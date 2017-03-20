2017 Palatka Wild Boar GNCC

In the wet sand of Palatka, Florida, March 12, on the grounds of the Rodman Plantation, Russell fought tooth and nail with longtime rival Thad DuVall, with Russell, on the FMF/KTM, squeaking out the victory over Duvall, on the Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna. Last week in South Carolina, Russell came out on the short end of the stick after battling with Steward Baylor , who, this week, got off to a bad start and ended up third, which was a satisfying result for him when you consider that he was ninth after the first lap of what would be a six-lap race.

