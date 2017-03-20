2017 Palatka Wild Boar GNCC
In the wet sand of Palatka, Florida, March 12, on the grounds of the Rodman Plantation, Russell fought tooth and nail with longtime rival Thad DuVall, with Russell, on the FMF/KTM, squeaking out the victory over Duvall, on the Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna. Last week in South Carolina, Russell came out on the short end of the stick after battling with Steward Baylor , who, this week, got off to a bad start and ended up third, which was a satisfying result for him when you consider that he was ninth after the first lap of what would be a six-lap race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycle News.
Add your comments below
Palatka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|1 hr
|xxx
|28
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|6 hr
|zazz
|98,361
|A Wizard, a King and Knights (Aug '16)
|10 hr
|Doubloon
|3
|I'll Be Doing A lot of Chicks REAL Soon!
|21 hr
|Hot Sugar
|3
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|23 hr
|Knight
|17
|Trump train
|Sun
|Borderguard
|3
|TRUMP NOT TRENDING on TOPIX !
|Sun
|North Korea Trends
|6
Find what you want!
Search Palatka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC