Trial gets underway for man accused o...

Trial gets underway for man accused of killing father

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: The Daily Commercial

Was Jesse Jordan defending himself from an abusive father when he killed him and buried him in the backyard? Or did the 28 year-old beat him to death with a hammer so he could steal a motorcycle and other belongings to support his drug habit? Circuit Judge Don Briggs has denied the unemployed diesel mechanic's "stand your ground" defense in the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Commercial.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palatka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dream realized for Liberty City families whoa v... 14 hr Cfnm 8
ADAM the MACHO LIFEGUARD on the BEACH ! 16 hr Life saver 4
i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard 17 hr Jason 8
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 18 hr zazz 98,330
ADAM the MACHO LIFEGUARD - The LEGEND BEGINS ! 19 hr Darn Old Schwartz... 2
News Attorney Milton Ferrell Jr. dies of mesothelioma (Nov '08) 19 hr Nha Trang Vietnam 5
Women Protesters 19 hr The Brooklyn Dodger 3
See all Palatka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palatka Forum Now

Palatka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palatka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Palatka, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,040 • Total comments across all topics: 278,626,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC