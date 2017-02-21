Bill to shift burden of proof in stand your ground cases moving along in House
A move to shift the burden of proof in stand your ground self-defense cases is off to a fast start in the House, where the controversial proposal died a year ago. The House Criminal Justice Subcommittee, voted 9-4 along party lines Wednesday to approve the National Rifle Association-backed measure , which would shift the burden of proof from defendants to prosecutors during pretrial hearings in stand your ground cases.
