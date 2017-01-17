Suwannee River, St. Johns governing b...

Suwannee River, St. Johns governing boards approve first-ever water supply plan for north Florida

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Suwannee River Water Management District

PALATKA, Fla., Jan. 17, 2017 - The governing boards of the St. Johns River and Suwannee River water management districts on Jan. 17 jointly approved a 20-year plan to protect the sustainability of water supplies and identify potential future water supply sources. Approval of the North Florida Regional Water Supply Plan completes a four-year public process and the first-ever joint planning effort between the two agencies and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Suwannee River Water Management District.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palatka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th... 1 hr 25or6to4 1
Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me? 8 hr Maxwell Totts 17
News Miami Beach mosquitoes test positive for Zika R... 10 hr WetSquirtz5944 19
trump the 20 hr rump has got u 1
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... Tue Moishe Keisterbalm 4
Worthless people yes you Mon Rick grande 7
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! Mon Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
See all Palatka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palatka Forum Now

Palatka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palatka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Palatka, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,082 • Total comments across all topics: 278,025,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC