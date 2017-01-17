Suwannee River, St. Johns governing boards approve first-ever water supply plan for north Florida

PALATKA, Fla., Jan. 17, 2017 - The governing boards of the St. Johns River and Suwannee River water management districts on Jan. 17 jointly approved a 20-year plan to protect the sustainability of water supplies and identify potential future water supply sources. Approval of the North Florida Regional Water Supply Plan completes a four-year public process and the first-ever joint planning effort between the two agencies and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection .

