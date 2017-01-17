Suwannee River, St. Johns governing boards approve first-ever water supply plan for north Florida
PALATKA, Fla., Jan. 17, 2017 - The governing boards of the St. Johns River and Suwannee River water management districts on Jan. 17 jointly approved a 20-year plan to protect the sustainability of water supplies and identify potential future water supply sources. Approval of the North Florida Regional Water Supply Plan completes a four-year public process and the first-ever joint planning effort between the two agencies and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Suwannee River Water Management District.
Add your comments below
Palatka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th...
|1 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me?
|8 hr
|Maxwell Totts
|17
|Miami Beach mosquitoes test positive for Zika R...
|10 hr
|WetSquirtz5944
|19
|trump the
|20 hr
|rump has got u
|1
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|Tue
|Moishe Keisterbalm
|4
|Worthless people yes you
|Mon
|Rick grande
|7
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Mon
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palatka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC