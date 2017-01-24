'Stand your ground' shift wins Senate...

'Stand your ground' shift wins Senate panel OK

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

A measure that would shift the burden of proof in "stand your ground" self-defense cases cleared its first stop Tuesday on an expected fast track through the Florida Senate. The Republican-dominated Judiciary Committee voted 5-4, along party lines, to back the proposal by Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palatka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Putnam County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) 5 hr Ohyeah 3
Lamb scam 8 hr Quinn 13
Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me? 10 hr ComeGetYourShot 28
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... 14 hr Alternate News 5
News 2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th... 14 hr Moishe Keisterbalm 3
MIAMI Girl Charlene Duggs Spills All on TRUMP ! 14 hr Moishe Keisterbalm 5
Gay/Bi teens in Florida Mon Anonymous 15
See all Palatka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palatka Forum Now

Palatka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palatka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Palatka, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,690 • Total comments across all topics: 278,218,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC