Investiture of Judge Chris France this Friday
Circuit Judge Christopher A. France will be formally sworn into office during an investiture ceremony on Friday January 20, in Daytona Beach, per an announcement received by Historic City News from the court administrator for the Seventh Judicial Circuit. A resident of Palatka, France spent much of his career at the State Attorney's Office in St. Augustine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.
Add your comments below
Palatka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump the
|2 hr
|rump has got u
|1
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|11 hr
|Moishe Keisterbalm
|4
|Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me?
|11 hr
|Bruiser in Levittown
|15
|Worthless people yes you
|22 hr
|Rick grande
|7
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Mon
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Mon
|Joy
|98,315
|MSNBC's Mariana Atentsio: Rich, Gorgeous, Famou...
|Mon
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palatka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC