City policy allowed $100,000 sick and vacation payout

There are 1 comment on the Historic City News story from Monday Jan 30, titled City policy allowed $100,000 sick and vacation payout. In it, Historic City News reports that:

With pay and termination benefits under the microscope last week for St Johns County Administrator Michael Wanchick, Historic City News found poorly worded employment policies at City Hall that allowed a recent retiree to collect over $100,000 as a cash payout for unused sick leave and vacation pay. City and county governments all have limits on the amount of severance compensation that can be paid to an employee for unused sick leave and vacation pay - except the City of St Augustine.

Perksperks

Saint Augustine, FL

#1 Monday Jan 30
The city of St. Augustine's employees are not poor. We the taxpayers have been taken to the cleaners for many of the 450 years the city has existed. Look into the perks and pensions that they have received along with their salaries. Those in management positions are the ones benefiting the most from our tax dollars. It's true, follow the money. The waste at the local level is just as bad as the waste at the federal level.
