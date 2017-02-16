There are on the Historic City News story from Monday Jan 30, titled City policy allowed $100,000 sick and vacation payout. In it, Historic City News reports that:

With pay and termination benefits under the microscope last week for St Johns County Administrator Michael Wanchick, Historic City News found poorly worded employment policies at City Hall that allowed a recent retiree to collect over $100,000 as a cash payout for unused sick leave and vacation pay. City and county governments all have limits on the amount of severance compensation that can be paid to an employee for unused sick leave and vacation pay - except the City of St Augustine.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Historic City News.