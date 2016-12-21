St. Johns staff now recommends approv...

St. Johns staff now recommends approval of water request

Two years after St. Johns River Water Management District staffers warned Sleepy Creek Lands LLC that they would recommend that the district board deny the cattle operation's request for more water, those staffers have now made an about-face and recommended approval - and then some.

