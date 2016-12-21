St. Johns staff now recommends approval of water request
Two years after St. Johns River Water Management District staffers warned Sleepy Creek Lands LLC that they would recommend that the district board deny the cattle operation's request for more water, those staffers have now made an about-face and recommended approval - and then some.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Commercial.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palatka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a stud male Yorkie
|51 min
|Earl
|2
|DISSOLVE the ELECTORAL COLLEGE OLIGARCHY !
|7 hr
|NO MORE OLIGARCHY
|1
|Join Adam the Macho Lifeguard at this Years Gay... (Apr '15)
|7 hr
|Earls Wife Conchita
|8
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Thu
|zazz
|98,305
|FIDEL CASTRO - CANNONIZED by POPE !
|Thu
|Raoul Dahl Castro
|33
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|Thu
|KING of CANADA
|14
|A discussion with one of many Miami Cubans (Apr '11)
|Wed
|Earl Spotted in O...
|33
Find what you want!
Search Palatka Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC