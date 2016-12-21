Effort to remove Rodman dam renewed

Effort to remove Rodman dam renewed

Tuesday Dec 6

Reviving a decades-old fight, environmentalists have begun a legal push to remove the Rodman dam in North Florida and restore the Ocklawaha River. In an administrative challenge filed Monday with the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, members of the Florida Defenders of the Environment asked the federal government to enforce the terms of an agreement that came after Congress deauthorized the Cross Florida Barge Canal in 1990.

