The decline of the small town shoppin...

The decline of the small town shopping mall

There are 1 comment on the Metro Jacksonville story from Nov 15, 2016, titled The decline of the small town shopping mall. In it, Metro Jacksonville reports that:

Palatka Mall opened to great fanfare in 1981. Today, a walk inside exposes a post apocalyptic scene of a small town enclosed mall's struggle to stay relevant into the 21st century.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Metro Jacksonville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Swamp fox

Palatka, FL

#1 Thursday Dec 1
The mall that killed downtown business in the 80's has come full circle. What goes around comes around.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palatka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 54 min zazz 98,296
8 degrees below macho 3 hr ADAM THE MACHO LI... 10
DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted ! 8 hr Veteran 10
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! 23 hr Sheldon 9
why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09) Fri Dgenereux99 520
Gay/Bi teens in Florida Fri Btmboi12 9
UN hails Fidel Castro as iconic leader of 20th ... Fri Earl 2
See all Palatka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palatka Forum Now

Palatka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palatka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Palatka, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,725 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,173

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC