The decline of the small town shopping mall
There are 1 comment on the Metro Jacksonville story from Nov 15, 2016, titled The decline of the small town shopping mall. In it, Metro Jacksonville reports that:
Palatka Mall opened to great fanfare in 1981. Today, a walk inside exposes a post apocalyptic scene of a small town enclosed mall's struggle to stay relevant into the 21st century.
#1 Thursday Dec 1
The mall that killed downtown business in the 80's has come full circle. What goes around comes around.
