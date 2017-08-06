Public Notices 06/08/2017
Ginger Jaramillo has applied for the Jaramillo Ag Exemption Plat and Lot Size Variance to divide an 80 acre tract, the EA1 2NWA1 4 Section 12, T32N R6W NMPM, at 2334 County Rd 973, Arboles, CO .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pagosa Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fleet, Priscilla White denied official Ramsey e... (Jan '14)
|14 hr
|kauna
|198
|Is Katy Perry Really JonBenet Ramsey?! See Holl...
|Jun 3
|Jordan Holiday
|2
|New DNA tests planned in Jon Benet Case
|Jun 1
|Latisha
|5
|JonBenet Ramsey's Father Secretly Marries Again (Jul '11)
|May 31
|Tex the MultI-Tasker
|3
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|May 29
|jeana iorio
|22
|Natalee Holloway's Mother, JonBenet Ramsey's Fa... (Sep '07)
|May 29
|kauna
|46
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|May 29
|kauna
|7
Find what you want!
Search Pagosa Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC