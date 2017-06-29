Continue reading 'Power Lines' is an electrifying homage to Frank Stella

During the summer of 1957, artist Frank Stella took a road trip through Colorado, winding his way through mountain mining towns such as Ophir, Pagosa Springs, and Telluride. The trip would later inspire Stella's 1970 Copper Series , in which he used copper boating paint to render geometric, line-based shapes, influenced by the topographies and histories of the towns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.