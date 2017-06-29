Continue reading 'Power Lines' is an electrifying homage to Frank Stella
During the summer of 1957, artist Frank Stella took a road trip through Colorado, winding his way through mountain mining towns such as Ophir, Pagosa Springs, and Telluride. The trip would later inspire Stella's 1970 Copper Series , in which he used copper boating paint to render geometric, line-based shapes, influenced by the topographies and histories of the towns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Pagosa Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|free tess damm!! (Mar '07)
|Wed
|joeisawesome
|80
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Wed
|Dad
|1,143
|Trashy doc 'Casting JonBenet' feeds on viewers'...
|Jun 27
|Cindy2017
|20
|Man named as potential new suspect in JonBenet ...
|Jun 26
|KCinNYC
|18
|Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10)
|Jun 24
|Born in the USA
|84
|Boulder, Colo., police regain lead role in JonB... (Feb '09)
|Jun 24
|kauna
|1,667
|Burke Ramsey files $750M defamation suit over C...
|Jun 20
|kauna
|45
Find what you want!
Search Pagosa Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC