Colorado Music Hall of Fame Announces the Rocky Mountain Way
The Colorado Music Hall of Fame will host its next induction concert honoring Dan Fogelberg , Joe Walsh & Barnstorm and James William Guercio's Caribou Ranch on Sunday, August 13, 6:30 p.m. at Fiddler's Green Amphitheater. The event, "The Rocky Mountain Way," features performances from Garth Brooks , Amy Grant & Vince Gill , the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Richie Furay, Randy Owen of Alabama, Todd Park Mohr, Michael Martin Murphey and surprise guests paying tribute to the late Dan Fogelberg and Caribou Ranch, the legendary recording studio.
