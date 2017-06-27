BoCC grants $80,000 for Veterans Memo...

BoCC grants $80,000 for Veterans Memorial Park

On June 20, the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to provide $80,000 to help fund the first phase of the planned $1.3 million Veterans Memorial Park.

