At 82, Vince Albert is the oldest Ride the Rockies cyclist - and he will not be stopped
Day 1 of Ride the Rockies took riders from Alamosa to Pagosa Springs and over Wolf Creek Pass in strong headwinds Riders climb the last stretch of road before reaching the highest elevation point between Alamosa and Pagosa Springs, CO on the first day of the annual Ride The Rockies on June 11, 2017. Riders listen to the national anthem before tackling 93 miles and over 3,000 feet of elevation gain between Alamosa and Pagosa Springs, CO on the first day of the annual Ride The Rockies, June 11, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Pagosa Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burke Ramsey files $750M defamation suit over C...
|Jun 15
|kauna
|43
|SFFilm Festival focuses on women in cinema
|Jun 13
|hey
|5
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Jun 11
|julia
|1,140
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Jun 10
|Movin on Up
|24
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|Jun 9
|robert
|8
|Krista (Oct '13)
|Jun 9
|give this a shot
|24
|Fleet, Priscilla White denied official Ramsey e... (Jan '14)
|Jun 8
|kauna
|198
Find what you want!
Search Pagosa Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC