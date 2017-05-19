Auditions set for 2017-2018 Pagosa Sp...

Auditions set for 2017-2018 Pagosa Springs Girls Choir

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Pagosa Springs SUN

Auditions for the 2017-2018 Pagosa Springs Girls Choir have been set for May 22 from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Pagosa Springs Middle School band room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pagosa Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trashy doc 'Casting JonBenet' feeds on viewers'... Wed Yeti 19
News The Clue in JonBenet Ramsey's Autopsy That Make... Wed Yeti 4
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... May 1 Patriot AKA Bozo 55
News JonBenet Investigation (Nov '11) Apr 30 Stella R Twois 1,661
News The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained (Sep '16) Apr 30 Stella R Twois 147
News JonBenet Ramsey: The story behind Netflix's new... Apr 30 Caribou 1
News Is Katy Perry Really JonBenet Ramsey?! See Holl... Apr 30 Caribou 1
See all Pagosa Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pagosa Springs Forum Now

Pagosa Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pagosa Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Pagosa Springs, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,626 • Total comments across all topics: 280,782,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC