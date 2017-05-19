Auditions set for 2017-2018 Pagosa Springs Girls Choir
Auditions for the 2017-2018 Pagosa Springs Girls Choir have been set for May 22 from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Pagosa Springs Middle School band room.
