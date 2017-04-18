Things to do in Morgan County
The Mindfulness Group in Fort Morgan will begin reading and discussing "Addiction and Grace" by Gerald May on Wednesday, April 5, for an eight-week Community Book Study. This group meets regularly at noon on Wednesdays in the Howard Rollin Memorial Community Room at Fort Morgan Library & Museum.
