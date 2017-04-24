Advocates brace for onslaught on national monuments
President Donald J. Trump's review of national monument designations since 1996 amounts to an attack on monuments in general, say conservation groups. The executive order affecting monuments of 100,000 acres or more was to be issued today and in Colorado could affect the Canyons of the Ancients in southwest Colorado.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Pagosa Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I...
|9 hr
|kauna
|35
|Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake
|9 hr
|kauna
|101
|JonBenet murder case goes full circle
|18 hr
|barrens
|4
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|22 hr
|berrytea333
|5
|Burke Ramsey responds to conspiracy theories, a... (Sep '16)
|Apr 23
|Bear
|14
|Break Emerging in JonBenet Ramsey Case? (Oct '10)
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|4
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pagosa Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC