Advocates brace for onslaught on nati...

Advocates brace for onslaught on national monuments

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

President Donald J. Trump's review of national monument designations since 1996 amounts to an attack on monuments in general, say conservation groups. The executive order affecting monuments of 100,000 acres or more was to be issued today and in Colorado could affect the Canyons of the Ancients in southwest Colorado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pagosa Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I... 9 hr kauna 35
News Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake 9 hr kauna 101
News JonBenet murder case goes full circle 18 hr barrens 4
News Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o... 22 hr berrytea333 5
News Burke Ramsey responds to conspiracy theories, a... (Sep '16) Apr 23 Bear 14
News Break Emerging in JonBenet Ramsey Case? (Oct '10) Apr 22 Yeti 4
News Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S... Apr 22 Yeti 5
See all Pagosa Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pagosa Springs Forum Now

Pagosa Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pagosa Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Pagosa Springs, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,762 • Total comments across all topics: 280,581,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC