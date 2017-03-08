Monte Vista festival will celebrate a...

Monte Vista festival will celebrate arrival of 20,000 sandhill cranes

The 34th annual Monte Vista Crane Festival, an event that celebrates the spring arrival of nearly 20,000 sandhill cranes in Colorado's scenic San Luis Valley, is scheduled for March 10-12.

