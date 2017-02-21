Students release lady beetles for IPM...

Students release lady beetles for IPM in educational greenhouse

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Pest Control

A group of 4-H students released 1,300 Asian lady beetles into a Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership greenhouse in Pagosa Springs, Colo., as part of its Integrated Pest Management program. The GGP is a nonprofit organization that aims to educate the community about sustainable agricultural practices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pest Control.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pagosa Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) Mar 6 ice epidemic 12
The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note Feb 24 Boulder guy 5
News Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... Feb 15 Steve Eller 84
James d blasingim Dec '16 Mike 1
Krista (Oct '13) Oct '16 Hopesmoker 23
Confused (Jul '16) Jul '16 David 1
Amber n Steve Tyndall (Jul '16) Jul '16 David 1
See all Pagosa Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pagosa Springs Forum Now

Pagosa Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pagosa Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Pagosa Springs, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,757 • Total comments across all topics: 279,417,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC