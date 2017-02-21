Students release lady beetles for IPM in educational greenhouse
A group of 4-H students released 1,300 Asian lady beetles into a Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership greenhouse in Pagosa Springs, Colo., as part of its Integrated Pest Management program. The GGP is a nonprofit organization that aims to educate the community about sustainable agricultural practices.
