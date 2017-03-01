Salida selected as end of Ride the Rockies

For the first time since 2013 Salida will host about 2,000 riders and their bikes for the 2017 annual Ride the Rockies Bicycle Tour, which will end in Salida June 17. The race will start in Alamosa June 11, with stops in Pagosa Springs, Durango, Ridgway, Montrose and Gunnison before pulling into Salida. The race, in its 32nd year, will cover 447 miles and climb more than 32,000 feet over seven days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.