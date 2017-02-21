Four Corners Film Office hosts panel ...

Four Corners Film Office hosts panel on making local films

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Cortez Journal News

The JournalThe Four Corners Film Office plans a panel discussion during the Durango Independent Film Festival on how to make films in the Four Corners area.Emmy-winning producer Michael Killen, who lives in Pagosa Springs, moderates a panel of regional filmmaking experts, and talent from Colorado and New Mexico to illustrate...

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pagosa Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... Feb 15 Steve Eller 123
The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note Feb 13 norty 3
News The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained Feb 12 DedRed 176
News Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12) Feb 8 Non-state Actor 142
News Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch Reportedly Goes T... Feb 7 Rainbow Kid 1
James d blasingim Dec '16 Mike 1
Krista (Oct '13) Oct '16 Hopesmoker 23
See all Pagosa Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pagosa Springs Forum Now

Pagosa Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pagosa Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Pagosa Springs, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,598 • Total comments across all topics: 279,053,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC