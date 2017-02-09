Colorful Colorado: Pagosa Springs a r...

Colorful Colorado: Pagosa Springs a restful retreat for many, a place of struggle for others

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: The Gazette

Waylon Smith, 40, returns to his camper Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, after soaking in one of the "Hippie Dips" or free hot springs along the San Juan River in Pagosa Springs, Colo. Smith, who was born in England and raised in California, moved to Pagosa Springs about a year ago to live close to the springs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pagosa Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... 11 hr Latisha 108
News The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained 13 hr DedRed 173
News Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12) Wed Non-state Actor 142
News Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch Reportedly Goes T... Feb 7 Rainbow Kid 1
News The Days Of Topless Gardening In Boulder, Color... (Mar '10) Feb 6 Garden Phart 97
The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note Feb 2 jameson245 2
News Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o... Jan 31 DedRed 4
See all Pagosa Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pagosa Springs Forum Now

Pagosa Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pagosa Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Pagosa Springs, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,993 • Total comments across all topics: 278,729,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC