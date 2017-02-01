New Belgium's Kim Jordan Will Guide the Search for a New Brewers Guild Director

Still hurting from a bruising dispute last year that nearly split the organization in half, the Colorado Brewers Guild, which advocates for and represents more than two thirds of the state's craft breweries, will enter the 2017 legislative session this week without an executive director. John Carlson, who led the organization for two decades, stepped aside in August , a few months after fourteen breweries, including the Colorado's four largest, broke off to form their own organization , in part because they disagreed with Carlson's management style.

