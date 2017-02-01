New Belgium's Kim Jordan Will Guide t...

New Belgium's Kim Jordan Will Guide the Search for a New Brewers Guild Director

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Denver Westword

Still hurting from a bruising dispute last year that nearly split the organization in half, the Colorado Brewers Guild, which advocates for and represents more than two thirds of the state's craft breweries, will enter the 2017 legislative session this week without an executive director. John Carlson, who led the organization for two decades, stepped aside in August , a few months after fourteen breweries, including the Colorado's four largest, broke off to form their own organization , in part because they disagreed with Carlson's management style.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pagosa Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained 8 min Latisha 137
News Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... 45 min Jolamom 18
The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note 59 min jameson245 2
News Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o... Tue DedRed 4
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) Mon BuckFoulder 9
Reward offered in Ramsey case Jan 26 jameson245 8
News Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case Jan 26 jameson245 21
See all Pagosa Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pagosa Springs Forum Now

Pagosa Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pagosa Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Pagosa Springs, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,028 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC