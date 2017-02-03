Coates opens new body shop in Bayfield
Coates Collision and Hot Rod Shop is celebrating its one-year anniversary this month.Owner Lin Coates has 15 years of experience as a body shop manager for car dealerships, then owned and operated his own body shop and sold it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pagosa Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|15 min
|Jolamom
|31
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|Fri
|TheOneWhoSolvedTh...
|136
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Thu
|jameson245
|2
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|Jan 31
|DedRed
|4
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Jan 30
|BuckFoulder
|9
|Reward offered in Ramsey case
|Jan 26
|jameson245
|8
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Jan 26
|jameson245
|21
Find what you want!
Search Pagosa Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC