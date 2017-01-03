Boulder forecasters boost versatility in snow predictions with new experimental tool
A new tool on the website of the National Weather Service office in Boulder offers a series of predictive maps that show the least amount of snow that might fall in an approaching storm, the expected snowfall and the greatest potential snowfall, at locations throughout the state.
