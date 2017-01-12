Boulder forecasters boost versatility in snow predictions with new experimental tool
A new tool on the website of the National Weather Service office in Boulder offers a series of predictive maps that show the least amount of snow that might fall in an approaching storm, the expected snowfall and the greatest potential snowfall, at locations throughout the state. The National Weather Service in Boulder rolled out one of its newest toys a few weeks before Christmas, and like other people's news sleds and skis, the forecasters' shiny new gadget will probably get a heavy workout this week.
