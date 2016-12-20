Town capital improvement projects on tap for 2017
Town of Pagosa Springs Special Projects Manager Scott Lewandowski has a white board behind his desk at Town Hall, tracking a long list of capital improvement projects at various stages of development that will be underway during 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pagosa Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James d blasingim
|16 hr
|Mike
|1
|JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in...
|Tue
|Undrtheradar
|6
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Ban Boulder
|8
|Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Shalizar
|383
|Twenty years later, there's little hope that Jo...
|Dec 24
|candy
|15
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec 20
|Tobias
|1,137
|Biggest police error over JonBenet revealed by ...
|Dec 19
|berrytea333
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pagosa Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC