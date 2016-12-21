Police run short on leads in death of Pagosa Springs man
Police are running short on leads to uncover the circumstances surrounding the death of a 29-year-old man authorities suspect was shot in the head and left in a remote forested area outside Pagosa Springs.x201cWex2019re still pursuing what leads we have and trying to make contact with any and all people who were friends or had...
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.
Add your comments below
Pagosa Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06)
|20 hr
|Splits9298
|384
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Fri
|KCinNYC
|4
|James d blasingim
|Dec 29
|Mike
|1
|JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in...
|Dec 27
|Undrtheradar
|6
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Ban Boulder
|8
|Twenty years later, there's little hope that Jo...
|Dec 24
|candy
|15
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec 20
|Tobias
|1,137
Find what you want!
Search Pagosa Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC