Pipeline work complete, no 2017 rate increase

Thursday Dec 15

Pagosa Springs Sanitation General Improvement District Supervisor Gene Tautges advised The SUN on Tuesday this week that all work under the contract for construction of the PSSGID sewage treatment pipeline has been completed.

