Ouray County - Safety first: School buses avoid wintry Red Mountain Pass
Durango school district recently made a decision that no buses will travel over Red Mountain Pass, regardless of weather conditions. School districts in Pagosa Springs, Bayfield and Ignacio also ban travel over the treacherous pass, but Ouray, Ridgway and Silverton travel over the pass on a case-by-case basis.
