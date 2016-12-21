CDOT awards town $815,000 for Town-to-Lakes Trail
The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the award to the Town of Pagosa Springs of a grant in the amount of $815,000 for work on the Town-to-Lakes Trail on Monday, Dec. 12. The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pagosa Springs SUN.
