CDOT awards town $815,000 for Town-to-Lakes Trail

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: The Pagosa Springs SUN

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the award to the Town of Pagosa Springs of a grant in the amount of $815,000 for work on the Town-to-Lakes Trail on Monday, Dec. 12. The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN .

