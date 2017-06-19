Man wanted in shooting death, robbery of Chesterfield Co man

The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man believed to be involved in an April robbery and homicide. Daquan Marquis Timmons, 21, is a suspect in a homicide investigation stemming from a home invasion April 23. Deputies say Timmons shot and killed 25-year-old Darius Robinson during a robbery at the victim's home on Airport Road in Pageland.

