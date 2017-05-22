Deputies: No foul play suspected in a...

Deputies: No foul play suspected in accidental death of a child in Pageland

Saturday May 6 Read more: WBTV

Deputies do not suspect foul play in a home elevator accident that killed an 8-year-old in Pageland Friday night, the sheriff's office said. According to the Chesterfield Sheriff Department, the incident occurred around 9 p.m. at a home on Lonnie Hicks Road.

