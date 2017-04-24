Crime 10 mins ago 8:55 a.m.Chesterfield Co. man shot, killed during home invasion
According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, a woman came to the home on Airport Road, outside of Pageland, and asked to buy drugs. Officials said 26-year-old Darrius Lamont Robinson told the woman he didn't have anything.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pageland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kershaw Music Forum (Mar '13)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|10
|Ratliffs cashier (May '16)
|May '16
|Wondering
|1
|Moving to Kershaw (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Sweety57
|1
|Kershaw woman 'brutally murdered' with baseball... (Dec '11)
|Jun '15
|pamela
|30
|Kershaw deputies arrest two in heroin investiga... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|fiveO
|1
|Principal placed on administrative leave (Jul '06)
|Mar '15
|But plug
|16
|Gerald Truesdell, Jr. (May '14)
|Feb '15
|johndavit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pageland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC