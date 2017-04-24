Crime 10 mins ago 8:55 a.m.Chesterfie...

Crime 10 mins ago 8:55 a.m.Chesterfield Co. man shot, killed during home invasion

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, a woman came to the home on Airport Road, outside of Pageland, and asked to buy drugs. Officials said 26-year-old Darrius Lamont Robinson told the woman he didn't have anything.

