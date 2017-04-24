Hartsville traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, two charged

HARTSVILLE, SC A traffic stop in Hartsville led to the discovery of drugs and the arrest of two on a number of charges, according to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office. A DCSO press release stated that Albert Lester Jacobs, 37, and Yoisha Renee Merrell, 38, both of Pageland, were each charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession with intent to distribute ecstasy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.