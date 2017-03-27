Flights moving again, roads clear aft...

Flights moving again, roads clear after fast snow storm moves through

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 12 Read more: WBTV

The first measurable March snowfall in eight years disappeared almost as quickly as it arrived Sunday, with 1 1/2 to 2 inches of snow around the region melting away as soon as the sun came out around noon. The heaviest snow appeared to fall along and just south of the state line, with reports of 3 inches in Pageland and Great Falls, S.C. While the snow total at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport was 1.1 inches, some areas, including Davidson, Mint Hill, Monroe and Kannapolis got about 2 inches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pageland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kershaw Music Forum (Mar '13) Sep '16 Musikologist 10
Ratliffs cashier (May '16) May '16 Wondering 1
Moving to Kershaw (Apr '16) Apr '16 Sweety57 1
News Kershaw woman 'brutally murdered' with baseball... (Dec '11) Jun '15 pamela 30
News Kershaw deputies arrest two in heroin investiga... (Jun '15) Jun '15 fiveO 1
News Principal placed on administrative leave (Jul '06) Mar '15 But plug 16
News Gerald Truesdell, Jr. (May '14) Feb '15 johndavit 3
See all Pageland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pageland Forum Now

Pageland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pageland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Pageland, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,468 • Total comments across all topics: 279,883,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC