Flights moving again, roads clear after fast snow storm moves through

The first measurable March snowfall in eight years disappeared almost as quickly as it arrived Sunday, with 1 1/2 to 2 inches of snow around the region melting away as soon as the sun came out around noon. The heaviest snow appeared to fall along and just south of the state line, with reports of 3 inches in Pageland and Great Falls, S.C. While the snow total at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport was 1.1 inches, some areas, including Davidson, Mint Hill, Monroe and Kannapolis got about 2 inches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.