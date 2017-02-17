Special Materials Company Growth is Reason for Expansion
Special Materials Company's continued growth in sales has fueled the need to open a new chemical distribution center in Pageland, SC. The new 80,000 square feet distribution hub will free up space in the production and tolling services plant, Special Materials Company Industrial Services, located 20 miles south in Kershaw, SC and provide getting products to market in a secure, reliable and speedy fashion.
