Pageland native and husband helping Iraqi forces fight ISIS in Mosul
The images of war raging in a far away land aren't simply ones flashing across a TV screen for Noelle and Sky Barkley - their eyes have seen the inhumanity of the Islamic State first hand. "You start seeing children with shrapnel in their bodies, women burned up, men screaming and crying over their loved ones," Sky said.
Pageland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kershaw Music Forum (Mar '13)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|10
|Ratliffs cashier (May '16)
|May '16
|Wondering
|1
|Moving to Kershaw (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Sweety57
|1
|Kershaw woman 'brutally murdered' with baseball... (Dec '11)
|Jun '15
|pamela
|30
|Kershaw deputies arrest two in heroin investiga... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|fiveO
|1
|Principal placed on administrative leave (Jul '06)
|Mar '15
|But plug
|16
|Gerald Truesdell, Jr. (May '14)
|Feb '15
|johndavit
|3
