Warrant: Sandy Parsons admitted to ph...

Warrant: Sandy Parsons admitted to physically abusing Erica

Nov 2, 2016 Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

For the first time, the adoptive father of Erica Parsons has admitted inflicting physical abuse on the young girl whose body was found in a shallow grave in Chesterfield County in late September, according to a search warrant. Erica Parsons was reported missing from her home in Salisbury in July 2013, but had not been seen since November 2011.

