KFC launched a chicken sandwich to the edge of space in unique ad campaign
In an odd first, KFC launched a spicy, crispy chicken sandwich into the stratosphere on a high-altitude balloon on Thursday, June 29. Space.com reports Kentucky Fried Chicken and World View Enterprises launched the Zinger sandwich inside the balloon at 9:11 a.m. Thursday from Page, Arizona. While obviously an intricate ad campaign, the spicy chicken sandwich will remain at an altitude of 50,000 to 80,000 feet for four days.
