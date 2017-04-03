Road to Understanding: Can Trump stop the de-throning of 'King Coal?'
A giant power plant near Delta has been humming along for three decades, consuming vast amounts of coal. One hundred railcars roll through the plant each day, belly dumping another load of coal every few minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Page Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Scrap Stamp N Sew (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Jon and Marie And...
|1
|Job offer in Page AZ (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Carol
|1
|Good News For Boaters: Lake Powell Rising Due T... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|near Padre Bay
|1
|Park Announces Work on Castle Rock Cut to Begin (Feb '09)
|Jun '14
|Bay
|2
|Good News For Boaters: Lake Powell Rising Due T... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|near Padre Bay
|1
|Review: SOS Employment Group (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Evangeline henry
|1
|Fiesta Mexicana is Opening in Avondale, Arizona (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|F Garvin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Page Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC