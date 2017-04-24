Remote areas of Utah, Arizona brace f...

Remote areas of Utah, Arizona brace for Navajo plant closure

Officials in remote areas of Utah and Arizona say the recent decision to shut down a coal-fired power plant in northern Arizona is expected to cause about 1,000 job losses in an area already struggling with high unemployment.

Page, AZ

