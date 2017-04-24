Remote areas of Utah, Arizona brace for Navajo plant closure
Officials in remote areas of Utah and Arizona say the recent decision to shut down a coal-fired power plant in northern Arizona is expected to cause about 1,000 job losses in an area already struggling with high unemployment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Page Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Scrap Stamp N Sew (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Jon and Marie And...
|1
|Job offer in Page AZ (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Carol
|1
|Good News For Boaters: Lake Powell Rising Due T... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|near Padre Bay
|1
|Park Announces Work on Castle Rock Cut to Begin (Feb '09)
|Jun '14
|Bay
|2
|Good News For Boaters: Lake Powell Rising Due T... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|near Padre Bay
|1
|Review: SOS Employment Group (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Evangeline henry
|1
|Fiesta Mexicana is Opening in Avondale, Arizona (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|F Garvin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Page Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC