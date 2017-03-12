Silver Alert active for man missing from Page area
Jimmy Chee, Sr., 84, walked away from his home in Lechee on Friday. He left notes about heading to Flagstaff or Shiprock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Page Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Scrap Stamp N Sew (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Jon and Marie And...
|1
|Job offer in Page AZ (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Carol
|1
|Good News For Boaters: Lake Powell Rising Due T... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|near Padre Bay
|1
|Park Announces Work on Castle Rock Cut to Begin (Feb '09)
|Jun '14
|Bay
|2
|Good News For Boaters: Lake Powell Rising Due T... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|near Padre Bay
|1
|Review: SOS Employment Group (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Evangeline henry
|1
|Fiesta Mexicana is Opening in Avondale, Arizona (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|F Garvin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Page Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC