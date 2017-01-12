News 7 hours ago Navajo Generating Station to remain open until 2019

The owners of the Navajo Generating Station have voted to extend operations of the coal-fired power plant in LeChee, Arizona through December 2019, unless an agreement can be reached with the Navajo Nation. The owners' - Arizona Public Service Co., Bureau of Reclamation, NV Energy, Salt River Project, Tucson Electric Power - decision is based on the rapidly changing economics of the energy industry, which has seen natural gas prices sink to record lows and become a viable long-term and economical alternative to coal power.

