News 7 hours ago Navajo Generating Station to remain open until 2019

Navajo Generating Station to remain open until 2019

Tuesday Feb 14

The owners of the Navajo Generating Station have voted to extend operations of the coal-fired power plant in LeChee, Arizona through December 2019, unless an agreement can be reached with the Navajo Nation. The owners' - Arizona Public Service Co., Bureau of Reclamation, NV Energy, Salt River Project, Tucson Electric Power - decision is based on the rapidly changing economics of the energy industry, which has seen natural gas prices sink to record lows and become a viable long-term and economical alternative to coal power.

